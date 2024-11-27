French parliament rejects Mercosur agreement

EU Commission now wants to conclude agreement

The majority of Austrian politicians have always been critical of the agreement and there has been a parliamentary resolution against it for years now. Talks on the agreement have been ongoing for 25 years and a final agreement has been in place since 2019, but has not yet been ratified. In addition to concerns from European farmers, critics also cite the ongoing deforestation of the Amazon rainforest. According to Brussels, however, the agreement could conceivably be signed at the summit of the Mercosur states Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia at the beginning of December.