Keira Knightley: The truth behind the rumors

Trauma "erased"

The British actress revealed to The Times that she has hardly any memories of her early years in the spotlight: "It's the typical repression of trauma. I've erased it. But then things happen that suddenly bring it all back." For example, when one of the Olsen twins was admitted to a clinic for anorexia: "I remember being asked about it on a press tour as if it was a joke." Keira reacted very emotionally: "I couldn't bear it, even though it wasn't about me. They wanted to expose her for seeking help for her anorexia."