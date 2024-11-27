The wish list of the heads of state is already full

Credit guidelines should be eased for the purchase of residential property and house building. To this end, the heads of the federal states are calling for the KIM regulation to be relaxed. Haslauer also wants to address projects such as "community nurses". Projects such as this were launched thanks to EU funding or funding from the federal government. Haslauer complains that if the projects are well received and are intended to go into regular operation, the funding often remains with the federal states. Talks about future, permanent financing are needed here.