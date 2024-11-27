Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Meeting at Lake Traunsee

The wish list of the heads of state is already full

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 14:30
At their conference at Lake Traunsee, the heads of the provinces have numerous wishes for the next government. Salzburg is preparing to chair the committee.
0 Kommentare

During the domestic political aftermath of the Styrian election and the coalition negotiations, the provincial governors are currently meeting for their conference at Lake Traunsee in Upper Austria. Salzburg will then take over the chairmanship of the Governors' Conference at the turn of the year.

Even before the current meeting in Traunkirchen, Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) has been in close consultation with his Upper Austrian counterpart Thomas Stelzer. At a press conference this afternoon, the heads of the provinces will send a whole bouquet of wishes to the coalition negotiators in Vienna. The provinces are primarily concerned with financial issues, above all fiscal equalization. Falling tax revenues are also hitting the federal states hard. Another topic will be the rising energy prices at the turn of the year. The heads of the federal states want the federal government to extend the financial aid for electricity customers.

Credit guidelines should be eased for the purchase of residential property and house building. To this end, the heads of the federal states are calling for the KIM regulation to be relaxed. Haslauer also wants to address projects such as "community nurses". Projects such as this were launched thanks to EU funding or funding from the federal government. Haslauer complains that if the projects are well received and are intended to go into regular operation, the funding often remains with the federal states. Talks about future, permanent financing are needed here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf