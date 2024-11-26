What SPÖ leader Babler says about a pact with the FPÖ

SPÖ leader hits himself on the head with Fußi

Babler must also take note of the efforts of the red rebel Rudi Fußi to replace him as party leader. According to his own statements, Fußi has obtained the approximately 14,000 valid votes required for a corresponding member survey. The rebel also wants to present evidence today that Babler, contrary to media reports, has also been invited to hunting trips organized by the water association in recent years and has also shot deer there.