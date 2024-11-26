In the "Krone" interview
What SPÖ leader Babler says about a pact with the FPÖ
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler explains in an interview with the "Krone" that he would "not be happy" about a pact with the Freedom Party in Styria, but gives his comrades there a free hand. He also fires back against the red rebel Rudi Fußi, who wants to replace Babler as party leader and has announced revelations about possible hunts.
The blue earthquake in the Grüne Mark has also hit the red party headquarters. Two days after the landslide victory of the Freedom Party in Styria, the formation of a coalition between the FPÖ and the SPÖ is now under discussion. A political color game that was banned by former SPÖ Chancellor Franz Vranitzky before being allowed again under Christian Kern and recently banned again internally under Andreas Babler, but only at federal level.
No interventions
"Personally, I am not happy with FPÖ cooperation," explains the SPÖ leader in an interview with the "Krone" two days after the state elections. He emphasizes that he has "no right of intervention" at state level and therefore does not want to intervene and take note of the "formation of political will".
SPÖ leader hits himself on the head with Fußi
Babler must also take note of the efforts of the red rebel Rudi Fußi to replace him as party leader. According to his own statements, Fußi has obtained the approximately 14,000 valid votes required for a corresponding member survey. The rebel also wants to present evidence today that Babler, contrary to media reports, has also been invited to hunting trips organized by the water association in recent years and has also shot deer there.
It is incomprehensible and absurd what Fußi is claiming, says the party leader. "Sometimes you hit yourself on the head," he says. However, he is not considering legal action - at least not at the moment
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
