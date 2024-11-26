The electorate has once again made a mistake

This is also a clear signal to the electorate, i.e. the sovereign. And they will send back a "thank you for the kind regards" in their own way and probably strengthen the blue party even more. Soon in Burgenland in the regional elections (19 January 2025), a week later in Lower Austria in the municipal elections (26 January). When the "red" Burgenland and the once deep black Lower Austria are also recolored in blue, it will only be exciting to see how long the faces of those mentioned at the beginning will be on these election evenings and how they will then tell the electorate once again that they have simply voted the wrong way. But as we all know, the jug goes to the well until it breaks. Therefore: keep up the good work, the FPÖ laughs and is ultimately happy.