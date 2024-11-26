Politics Unofficial
The electorate has once again made a mistake
The "political quake" in Styria has once again shown which traits characterize the losers: Positive rather few. A "Politics Unofficial" by Claus Meinert, editor-in-chief of the "Tiroler Krone".
On Sunday evening, we (had to) experience it once again in impressive fashion: the many long faces of all party representatives after the "political quake" in Styria. Whether campaign managers, party executives, party leaders or even the top candidates: It was again primarily stuttering around the bush in countless rounds of talks, sometimes underpinned by whiny voices. Coupled with the subliminally conveyed statement that the electorate had once again voted the wrong way that day and that their party's actually perfect messages were not getting through. Anyone who is even halfway serious about this should at least be chased out of politics with "wet rags", but actually much further.
Congratulations? Not at all
What was also noticeable this time: none of the candidates had the courage or the decency to even begin to congratulate the sovereign winner of election day - in this case the FPÖ. This is not only due to the FPÖ winning the election. It is probably more due to a lack of decency, respect and a lack of greatness and values. And that shows the state of our politics and what they are ultimately really interested in: their own posts and sinecures.
The only unity ...
Anyone who believes that local politicians, whether at regional, state or national level, are capable of learning in this respect is a dreamer. This was also demonstrated on Sunday evening by the countless statements - mostly characterized by political phrases and standing sentences. The only unity among the defeated parties was to immediately unite again against the FPÖ and to immediately signal that they wanted nothing to do with this group and would continue to exclude it.
This is also a clear signal to the electorate, i.e. the sovereign. And they will send back a "thank you for the kind regards" in their own way and probably strengthen the blue party even more. Soon in Burgenland in the regional elections (19 January 2025), a week later in Lower Austria in the municipal elections (26 January). When the "red" Burgenland and the once deep black Lower Austria are also recolored in blue, it will only be exciting to see how long the faces of those mentioned at the beginning will be on these election evenings and how they will then tell the electorate once again that they have simply voted the wrong way. But as we all know, the jug goes to the well until it breaks. Therefore: keep up the good work, the FPÖ laughs and is ultimately happy.
