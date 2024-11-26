Trace of civilian
NS chats among police: suspension confirmed
The Federal Disciplinary Authority has now confirmed the suspension of two Viennese police officers who are alleged to have disseminated National Socialist and anti-Semitic content via chats. Investigations into a civilian led to the policewoman with the Nazi chats last September.
"The outcome of the criminal proceedings remains to be seen. The disciplinary proceedings have been put on hold until then," said the Vienna Provincial Police Headquarters on Tuesday.
Civilian led to NS chats of the policewoman
Last September, the Burgenland State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism (LSE) had discovered texts and images of National Socialist, inflammatory and anti-Semitic content during an investigation on behalf of the Eisenstadt public prosecutor's office in the course of an evaluation of a seized cell phone belonging to a civilian, according to the case history.
Some of these had been forwarded, but some had also been received. The public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt then ordered the seizure and analysis of the cell phone of an employee of the Vienna police department involved in the chat messages, according to a spokeswoman for the Vienna police department.
Two police officers suspended
The result led to the provisional suspension of the policewoman on October 20. The federal disciplinary authority then had one month to confirm or dismiss the case.
During the investigation, another Viennese police officer was found. He was also provisionally suspended. Disciplinary charges and a complaint were filed against both law enforcement officers. The Vienna Provincial Police Directorate then confirmed the provisional suspension of two law enforcement officers, and now also the federal disciplinary authority in both cases.
