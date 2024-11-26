Switzerland also involved
Austrian Armed Forces purchase NATO warfare software
The Austrian Armed Forces have purchased warfare and communications software that is also used by NATO. "The introduction of SitaWare by the Austrian Armed Forces will enable its participation in operations with NATO and other Western partners," the Danish manufacturer Systematic Defense announced on Tuesday.
The Major General responsible for procurement spoke of an "important milestone in the digitalization of the Austrian Armed Forces". According to the Ministry of Defense, the purchase costs 72.8 million euros. For this, 1000 licenses of the "Battle Management System" (BMS) and 500 licenses of a tactical command information system were purchased.
"The current security situation in Europe and especially the situation in Ukraine show that European armed forces must work together. By introducing a tried-and-tested digital system that is already in use in numerous European countries, we can also work together smoothly with other armed forces as a neutral partner," said Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP), explaining the purchase.
Germany and Switzerland also use the system
Germany and Switzerland also use the system, according to the Danish manufacturer. It now wants to open an office in Vienna in order to better serve its customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. According to the Ministry of Defense, the investment sum also includes the costs for education and training over a period of five years. The two systems are to be implemented in all branches of the armed forces, including the militia, from the beginning of 2025.
