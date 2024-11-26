Lebler for a good cause
Black Wings captain auctions off his golden locks!
Cool action by Black Wings captain Brian Lebler in "Movember", in which the importance of cancer prevention in men is to be pointed out. The No. 7 of the Linz ice hockey team, who play host to league leaders Fehervar on Wednesday, is auctioning off his hair for a good cause!
Ice Hockey Linz have recently celebrated six wins in a row. That doesn't change the fact that Wednesday's task will be a hairy affair, as the team heads to Fehervar in Hungary, the leaders of the win2day ICE Hockey League! Captain Brian Lebler, who has ten goals and five assists this season, will of course be sporting his usual long, flowing hair. But that will soon change!
Fans decide the look
The captain of the Steinbach Black Wings is letting his famous golden locks loose for a good cause, which will be auctioned off for the benefit of Upper Austrian Cancer Aid! At the end of "Movember", the captain sheds his famous locks. To mark the occasion, the striker was given a new hairstyle by star hairdresser Marco Inmann.
The special thing: All Steinbach Black Wings fans can have their say on the new look on social media! Suggestions are available for pre-selection in the vote and creative (but realistic) suggestions are also being sought from supporters. However, the campaign is not only intended to be special fun off the ice, but also to make a serious contribution. The golden locks will therefore be auctioned off after the visit to the hairdresser.
Net proceeds for Upper Austrian children's cancer charity
All fans can bid online for one of the famous locks of hair with no minimum bid. At the end of the campaign, these will be divided among the highest bidders together with an original autograph card signed by Brian Lebler. The net proceeds will go to the Upper Austrian Cancer Aid.
