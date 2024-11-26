Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Disney reveal

Dwayne Johnson wears muscle suit for Maui role

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 09:36

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is truly not lacking in muscle mass, still has to wear a "pumped up" bodysuit for the live-action adaptation of the Disney film "Vaiana" in order to do justice to the muscles of demigod Maui.

0 Kommentare

In an interview with "Extra", he explained that his muscular look is only partly made up of his own muscles and partly of a tailor-made suit. It takes "several hours" every day to put it on. Filming for the live-action adaptation of the lovable Disney classic is currently taking place in Hawaii.

Voice becomes real character
Johnson already lent his voice to Maui in the 2016 animated film "Vaiana" and took on this role again in the film "Vaiana 2", which opens this week. The 52-year-old former professional wrestler, who was also present at the London premiere of "Vaiana 2" at the weekend, apparently made the bodysuit confession rather involuntarily.

Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson at the London premiere of "Vaiana 2" (Bild: APA Pool/AFP/BENJAMIN CREMEL)
Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson at the London premiere of "Vaiana 2"
(Bild: APA Pool/AFP/BENJAMIN CREMEL)

"Got caught"
This is because he was reacting to paparazzi photos showing him on the movie set on November 20 in a traditional Hawaiian raffia skirt, with a bare chest and tribal tattoos. He told "Extra" that the filming was supposed to remain secret.

"We were shooting outside and when these pictures came up, I thought: 'S---, we got caught, when we had like walls up so the paparazzi wouldn't come. But they got into boats and started taking pictures. Well, I'm glad they liked it. I can hardly wait. The movie comes out in 2026."

Dwayne Johnson lends his voice to Maui. (Bild: © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
Dwayne Johnson lends his voice to Maui.
(Bild: © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Auli'i Cravalho, who lends her voice to Moana in animated films, is not in front of the camera, but is the producer of the film. When "Moana", as the character is actually called, was renamed in Germany because of a documentary about the Italian porn actress Moana Pozzi, newcomer Catherine Laga'aia is in front of the camera instead.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf