Disney reveal
Dwayne Johnson wears muscle suit for Maui role
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is truly not lacking in muscle mass, still has to wear a "pumped up" bodysuit for the live-action adaptation of the Disney film "Vaiana" in order to do justice to the muscles of demigod Maui.
In an interview with "Extra", he explained that his muscular look is only partly made up of his own muscles and partly of a tailor-made suit. It takes "several hours" every day to put it on. Filming for the live-action adaptation of the lovable Disney classic is currently taking place in Hawaii.
Voice becomes real character
Johnson already lent his voice to Maui in the 2016 animated film "Vaiana" and took on this role again in the film "Vaiana 2", which opens this week. The 52-year-old former professional wrestler, who was also present at the London premiere of "Vaiana 2" at the weekend, apparently made the bodysuit confession rather involuntarily.
"Got caught"
This is because he was reacting to paparazzi photos showing him on the movie set on November 20 in a traditional Hawaiian raffia skirt, with a bare chest and tribal tattoos. He told "Extra" that the filming was supposed to remain secret.
"We were shooting outside and when these pictures came up, I thought: 'S---, we got caught, when we had like walls up so the paparazzi wouldn't come. But they got into boats and started taking pictures. Well, I'm glad they liked it. I can hardly wait. The movie comes out in 2026."
Auli'i Cravalho, who lends her voice to Moana in animated films, is not in front of the camera, but is the producer of the film. When "Moana", as the character is actually called, was renamed in Germany because of a documentary about the Italian porn actress Moana Pozzi, newcomer Catherine Laga'aia is in front of the camera instead.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.