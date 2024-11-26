Solar power for Carinthian company Tribotecc

Further mega expansion planned

The system has been in operation since August: it comprises 1977 solar modules on an area of 500 square meters. "The output is 850 kilowatt peak and will generate around 900,000 kilowatt hours of green electricity per year," reports Christoph Herzeg, Managing Director of (KEW) Kelag Energie und Wärme. The plant will be maintained and operated by KEW. Over the next 18 years, the electricity generated will be supplied to and consumed by Tribotecc. "Next year - or early 2026 at the latest - a further 275 modules will be added." The total cost of the green project is around one million euros.