Mega expansion
Solar power for Carinthian company Tribotecc
A photovoltaic system on the roof of Metallsulfid-Experten also ensures a lower CO₂ footprint. Kelag Wärme und Energie as a cooperation partner.
Tribotecc is based in the Arnoldstein Industrial Park and is a global leader in the production of metal sulphides. These functional additives are mainly used in brake and clutch linings as well as in lubricants and abrasives.
"When it comes to energy costs, electricity costs are naturally the highest for us," explains Tribotecc CEO Georg Bouvier. "The idea of installing a PV system on the roofs of the production halls was therefore born a few years ago. We had budgeted for the project in 2022 and in 2023 we found a partner in Kelag Energie und Wärme with whom we were able to implement everything," explains Stefan Greimel, Managing Director of Tribotecc.
Further mega expansion planned
The system has been in operation since August: it comprises 1977 solar modules on an area of 500 square meters. "The output is 850 kilowatt peak and will generate around 900,000 kilowatt hours of green electricity per year," reports Christoph Herzeg, Managing Director of (KEW) Kelag Energie und Wärme. The plant will be maintained and operated by KEW. Over the next 18 years, the electricity generated will be supplied to and consumed by Tribotecc. "Next year - or early 2026 at the latest - a further 275 modules will be added." The total cost of the green project is around one million euros.
However, the industrial company's entire electricity consumption cannot be covered by the new system. "Solar energy is not as efficient in winter. Only a sustainable energy mix of solar, biomass and wind can cover demand," says Greimel, who is therefore also calling for the expansion of wind energy.
