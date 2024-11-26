Vorteilswelt
"We are very concerned"

Big tech criticizes planned social media ban

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 08:03

Major technology companies are calling on the Australian government to postpone the planned social media ban for children under the age of 16. Google and Facebook parent company Meta appealed to the government on Tuesday to wait for the results of a pilot project on age verification.

"Until these results are available, neither the industry nor Australians will understand the nature or scope of the age verification required by the bill, or the impact of such measures on Australians," Meta said. In its current form, the bill is inconsistent and inefficient.

TikTok also expressed reservations. "We are very concerned about the government's plan to pass the bill without extensive consultation with experts, social media platforms, mental health organizations and young people," the company said.

Elon Musk, owner of the short messaging service X, warned of possible negative effects on the human rights of children and young people, particularly their right to freedom of expression and access to information. The US billionaire described the draft law as a potential "backdoor" to control internet access.

Strict controls
The law, which would be one of the strictest controls on children's use of social media in the world, is expected to be passed this week. It would oblige platforms to take appropriate age verification measures, possibly using biometric data or ID documents. Systematic violations could result in fines of up to 30.5 million euros.

The opposition is expected to support the bill, although some independent MPs are accusing the government in Canberra of rushing the entire process through within a week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

