Fuss about radical clearing by ÖBB in Krumpendorf
The greenery on the railroad noise barriers in Krumpendorf was removed by ÖBB back in the summer. An intervention by the municipality was only briefly successful. According to ÖBB, the measures serve to ensure safe operation.
"Instead of leaving the beautiful greenery near the noise barrier, which also has a cooling effect in summer and offers protection to many animals, ÖBB started tearing down all the vegetation again even after our intervention and a short break in clear-cutting," Krumpendorf local councillor Markus Steindl and many local residents shake their heads in bewilderment. "Where other towns and countries are spending a lot of money on greening nature in times of climate change, this is simply being willfully destroyed in our tourist resort." In addition, this action by ÖBB also contradicts the current climate adaptation program of the state and federal government.
As reported, ÖBB had already begun removing the greenery on the walls next to the cycle path in the Wörthersee community this summer - and in the middle of the protection period for many native bird species. After intervention by the municipality and the "Krone", the work was then stopped.
Only a short breather
"But now the rest of the greenery has also been removed. We were only informed of this by local residents. These measures are incomprehensible and a further slap in the face for the many already noisy neighbors of the high-speed line, especially after the recent bad news about the final cancellation of an alternative freight route," complains Steindl.
ÖBB has issued the following statement: "We are obliged to maintain and care for the railroad lines and facilities to ensure safe operation. As vegetation reduces the technical service life of noise barriers and gradually destroys them, green pruning work is carried out regularly. The removal of vegetation in Krumpendorf was scheduled for the foliage-free period and is now being carried out."
