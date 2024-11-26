Fuss about radical clearing by ÖBB in Krumpendorf

"Instead of leaving the beautiful greenery near the noise barrier, which also has a cooling effect in summer and offers protection to many animals, ÖBB started tearing down all the vegetation again even after our intervention and a short break in clear-cutting," Krumpendorf local councillor Markus Steindl and many local residents shake their heads in bewilderment. "Where other towns and countries are spending a lot of money on greening nature in times of climate change, this is simply being willfully destroyed in our tourist resort." In addition, this action by ÖBB also contradicts the current climate adaptation program of the state and federal government.