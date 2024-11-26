Family feud in Vienna
Death sentence: family feud!
A murdered baby in Vienna - and many unanswered questions: the tragedy surrounding little Melek continues to cause deep consternation. Meanwhile, the mother (30) has been remanded in custody. Lawyer Astrid Wagner, who is representing the suspect, has now commented on the case.
Her light of life shone only briefly. For exactly ten days before the girl was beaten to death in a bestial manner, wrapped in a black plastic bag and finally disposed of like garbage in a container opposite the Favoriten clinic in Vienna.
A psychiatric report will provide information about my client's condition. It remains to be seen what role the families play in the case.
Originally it was assumed that the child had frozen to death due to the low temperatures.
Strong suspicion of murder
As reported in detail, the mother of little Melek is urgently suspected of murder. The 30-year-old was remanded in custody on Monday. She is now being represented by the dazzling lawyer Astrid Wagner.
Psychiatric report ordered
In any case, the lawyer is not assuming murder and cites Section 79 of the Criminal Code - the killing of a child during birth or under the influence of the birth process is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.
A psychiatric report will now clarify whether the woman actually suffered from so-called childbed depression. "It remains to be seen what role the families play in the case," Wagner explains to the Krone.
"Family problems"
Because the rumor mill is churning. According to reports, the two families of Turkish origin - that of the suspects on the one hand and that of the child's father (28) on the other - hated each other. In her confession, the mother of the premature baby actually cited "family problems" as the reason for the killing.
Both clans apparently wanted nothing to do with Melek, the child was born unplanned and unwanted.
Woman took the blame
The woman took the blame for the time being. Whether this remains the case will become clear in the course of the court proceedings. Was she pressured into the act? Did she have helpers?
