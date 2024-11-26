Ingolstadt SUV coupé
Audi Q5 Sportback: the dynamic brother
Audi is once again adding a Sportback version to the new Q5. The coupé SUV is intended to appeal to "customers with an affinity for design" and, with its hatchback, looks more dynamic than the classic Q5.
It also appeals to customers who are happy to spend a little more money, as the "Exterior advanced", which is otherwise available at extra cost, is always on board. Which brings us back to the design: Among other things, the radiator grille and the inserts of the air intakes are set off in gray. The diffuser is grained matt black, the inserts at the rear are silver. There are also special 18-inch alloys. The S-Line and the SQ5 are visually thicker.
Despite the gently sloping roofline, utility is not neglected. The second generation of the Q5 Sportback offers up to 515 liters of trunk space, while the SQ5 Sportback only has 470 liters. With the seat bench folded down, the storage space increases to up to 1415 and 1388 liters respectively. This is around 50 liters less in each case than with the steep rear.
Rear window as brake light
As with the A5 and A6 e-tron, Audi offers the full personalization program for the front and rear lighting with various individually selectable light designs. As with the Q5, the brake light area of the Q5 Sportback can also be enlarged by projecting a graphic from the roof spoiler into the upper area of the rear window. The SUV can also communicate with its surroundings via the optional OLED rear lights, for example by using clearly recognizable pictograms to indicate accident or breakdown sites.
Inside, passengers can look forward to the "digital stage", a panoramic display with a curved design and OLED technology, which consists of the 11.9-inch central instrument and the 14.5-inch MMI display. On request, the front passenger can also play along with a 10.9-inch display. Audi packs all currently available assistants into the Q5, in some cases for an extra charge. The standard equipment includes rear parking aid, lane departure warning and efficiency assistant.
A configurable head-up display, which can also be used to control vehicle and infotainment functions, is optional. In entertainment mode, for example, the favorite radio station or podcast can be selected via the list control. Incoming calls can be shown in the head-up display and answered using the steering wheel button. Audi uses Android Automotive from Google as the operating system in the Q5. Content is updated via over-the-air updates. The learning voice assistant is also on board. Additional apps can be downloaded directly, i.e. without a smartphone in between. Good sound is provided by the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, which can be further upgraded via Functions on Demand.
Three engines at the start
For the launch of the new Q5 Sportback, Audi is offering a two-liter TFSI engine and a TDI of the same size, each with 204 hp and 340 and 400 Nm respectively. There is also the three-liter V6 petrol engine of the SQ5 with 367 hp and 550 Nm. They are supported by the new MHEV-plus system with a 48-volt electrical system. Its drive train generator (TSG) additionally delivers up to 230 Newton meters and up to 18 kW/24 hp, for example when starting off and manoeuvring or in city traffic. The system's 1.7 kWh battery can recuperate up to 25 kW during deceleration. All-wheel drive is standard on the diesel and SQ5, and optional on the small petrol model. Two plug-in hybrids, which according to Audi can drive more than 80 kilometers on electric power alone, will be added later.
Prices for the Sportback start around €2,000 above the SUV, i.e. around €68,000 for the front-wheel drive petrol model and around €107,000 for the SQ5.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.