Audi Q5 Sportback: the dynamic brother

Three engines at the start

For the launch of the new Q5 Sportback, Audi is offering a two-liter TFSI engine and a TDI of the same size, each with 204 hp and 340 and 400 Nm respectively. There is also the three-liter V6 petrol engine of the SQ5 with 367 hp and 550 Nm. They are supported by the new MHEV-plus system with a 48-volt electrical system. Its drive train generator (TSG) additionally delivers up to 230 Newton meters and up to 18 kW/24 hp, for example when starting off and manoeuvring or in city traffic. The system's 1.7 kWh battery can recuperate up to 25 kW during deceleration. All-wheel drive is standard on the diesel and SQ5, and optional on the small petrol model. Two plug-in hybrids, which according to Audi can drive more than 80 kilometers on electric power alone, will be added later.