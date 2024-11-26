The flood of the century and a Salzach miracle

BLESSING

It is a ghostly scene. The flood of the century hits Salzburg. In August 2002, the waves reach the terrace of the "Bazar" coffee house and the fire department prepares to completely evacuate the old town. The "Amadeus", the ship for tourists, sinks in the river. A man in a dark coat fights his way through the police cordons in the rain. Most people know him: Archbishop Dr. Georg Eder. The clergyman has now arrived at the State Bridge, the underside of which has already been swept away by the raging river. The structure is vibrating. He bravely takes a few steps further. No one stops him. Then Eder opens his cloak, takes out the golden monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament and blesses the Salzach. "Of course, the Church would not recognize it as a miracle," diagnosed the moral theologian Auxiliary Bishop Dr. Andreas Laun. "But the fact that the flood waters receded after the blessing and spared the old town cannot be denied."