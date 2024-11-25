Early start on the Hochficht
Saturday is not only the start of this year's ski season in Hiterstoder, but also on the Hochficht, where you can make an early start and begin partial operation a week earlier than planned. The high temperatures of the past few days have had little effect on the artificial snow.
"We will be starting partial operation next Saturday," Gerald Paschinger, Managing Director of Hochficht Bergbahnen, said happily on Monday afternoon in response to an inquiry from "Krone". The decision-makers met for a discussion at lunchtime, assessed the current situation and analyzed exactly how the weather will develop in the coming days. After careful consideration, the green light was given for early fun on the slopes.
10-passenger gondola lift and kids' park
"We are opening the 10-passenger gondola lift with one slope and also the Kidspark. We are therefore a week earlier than planned. All cable cars and lifts will then gradually open until full operation," explains Paschinger. Tickets will also be available at a reduced price at the start of the season. The season also starts regularly in Hinterstoder on Saturday.
On Monday, it was 20 degrees warmer on the mountains than last week. The temperatures will allow snowmaking again from Friday.
Alexander Ohms, Meteorologe bei der GeoSphere Austria
Weather gods play along at the opening
And the weather gods should play along at the opening. "The mild phase since the weekend is over on Tuesday. The temperatures are dropping again, but it will remain too warm for snowmaking. It should be possible again from Friday, when the snow line drops to 600 to 700 meters. At the weekend, manageable amounts of snow may also fall at 300 meters," explains meteorologist Alexander Ohms. As the artificial snow is currently still lying compactly in piles and offers little surface for the sun to attack, operators are more concerned about rain - but according to meteorologists, there is little in sight.
We now have ten to 30 centimetres, which is still not enough. We are hoping for the weekend and want to start as planned on December 6.
Fritz Drack ist ein Sohn des Gründers des Skigebiets am Kasberg
Renewal of the snow cannons necessary
There are also high hopes for the weather gods on Kasberg: "We currently have between ten and 30 centimetres of snow on the mountain, which is not enough. However, a reasonable amount of fresh snow should fall at the weekend and snowmaking will then really get going," says Fritz Drack from the Kasberg ski resort, predicting busy days for the piste services, as snowmaking is also due to start here from December 6. "The main problem is our outdated snow cannons - we can't make snow on all the slopes at the same time. Only a renewal can ensure the continued existence of the Kasberg!" says Drack.
