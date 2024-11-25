Weather gods play along at the opening

And the weather gods should play along at the opening. "The mild phase since the weekend is over on Tuesday. The temperatures are dropping again, but it will remain too warm for snowmaking. It should be possible again from Friday, when the snow line drops to 600 to 700 meters. At the weekend, manageable amounts of snow may also fall at 300 meters," explains meteorologist Alexander Ohms. As the artificial snow is currently still lying compactly in piles and offers little surface for the sun to attack, operators are more concerned about rain - but according to meteorologists, there is little in sight.