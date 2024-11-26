An adventurous journey in a delightful goose march

Nostalgic dream world with timeless themes

From this mixture, author and director Henry Mason was commissioned by Oper Graz to create an independent family musical, close to the original but with its own focus. For "The Wonderful Journey of Nils Holgersson" transports us to a nostalgic dream world, enchanting and richly illustrated (excellent set design: Jan Meier), but also deals with contemporary (and timeless) themes such as the relationship between man and nature.