Opera Graz
An adventurous journey in a delightful goose march
At Graz Opera, author and director Henry Mason and composer Thomas Zaufke bring the classic children's book "Nils Holgersson" to life as a colorful family musical. A great ensemble and a brilliant set complete this successful production.
Who doesn't know him, the blond, chubby-cheeked rascal who, shrunk by the court gnome as punishment for his mischievousness, sets off on an adventurous journey from a bird's eye view on the back of the pet goose Martin.
Nils Holgersson is an iconic character who was actually created by Selma Lagerlöf as an educational tale about the beauty of Sweden. But even in this country, thanks to numerous adaptations, the story is firmly anchored in the collective memory.
Nostalgic dream world with timeless themes
From this mixture, author and director Henry Mason was commissioned by Oper Graz to create an independent family musical, close to the original but with its own focus. For "The Wonderful Journey of Nils Holgersson" transports us to a nostalgic dream world, enchanting and richly illustrated (excellent set design: Jan Meier), but also deals with contemporary (and timeless) themes such as the relationship between man and nature.
The flawless realization brought a smile to the faces of parents and children alike on the premiere evening. Nicolai Schwab is a delightful Nils, who flees from the evil fox Smirre (Christian Graf) on the back of comic goose Daniel Große Boymann or chases after the flock of wild geese led by Akka (Sarah Schütz).
Catchy tunes and amazing things
The music by Thomas Zaufke, conducted live by Matthias Maier, has some catchy tunes and also structures the more turbulent tableaux (choreography: Eleonora Talamini). So there is plenty to marvel at for everyone aged 6 and up until the final happy ending.
And not only Nils, but also Selma Lagerlöf was once able to save her parents' farm thanks to the fame of her works. A success story to which another chapter has been added with this musical for the whole family.
