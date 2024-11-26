Crowdfunding success
10,000 euros! Wacker story soon on the big screen
The legend lives on - and it will soon be enriched by a movie about the early days. Fans and supporters of FC Wacker Innsbruck raised a large part of the required budget with a crowdfunding campaign.
"Funding target reached!" This was announced by the Innsbruck film collective in an email to supporters of the campaign on Sunday. The association of filmmakers, historians and above all Wacker sympathizers has - as reported - set itself the goal of making a documentary film about the largely unknown history of the traditional Tyrolean club between 1913 and 1945 and bringing it to the big screen.
Within just a few weeks, more than 10,000 euros were raised via a crowdfunding campaign.
Even after almost three years in the lower house, the club and its history are still moving and interesting.
Nikolaus Leiner, Co-Produzent
"We are thrilled that our project has been so well received," emphasizes Nikolaus Leiner. The co-producer of the film is particularly pleased that "even after almost three years in the Unterhaus, the club and its history still move and interest people in the country".
Hoping for funding from the city and state
But what happens now? With the successful crowdfunding campaign and the sponsorship pledges to date, a large part of the budget has been secured. "In order to reach the necessary total amount of around 25,000 euros, we have also applied for funding from the city of Innsbruck and the state of Tyrol. We expect a decision on this in the next one to two months," says Leiner, for whom reaching the donation target is also worth its weight in gold for the project's reputation. "We can show that there is public interest in the film," says the Wacker fan.
Donations can still be made!
Donations can still be made until December 15. "Even if we have reached the donation target - the more money we can raise for the film, the better the result will be, as the archive material in particular represents a major cost factor and we could show more of it." Filming starts at the beginning of 2025!
More information can be found at www.filmkollektiv-innsbruck.com
