After the disaster
More money for protective dams against devastating floods
Following the enormous floods in September, the state is significantly increasing its funding for flood protection. An additional 60 million euros have now been released for this purpose.
A veritable flood of the century swept over Lower Austria in September. Hardly any region was spared, the masses of water caused enormous damage - not to mention the personal suffering of those affected. Many of them are still facing the ruins of their existence today.
Investments in protective structures
In order to be able to absorb such disasters as well as possible in the future, a lot of money is now flowing into flood protection. "Analyses have confirmed that most of the existing protective structures have prevented even greater damage," explains Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister: "But all experts emphasize that these measures must be continuously adapted." And this is already happening. For example, the provincial parliament has approved an extra financial package for 2024 and 2025, with which an additional 60 million euros can now be invested in flood protection structures.
We are now further expanding flood protection in Lower Austria - quickly and in a targeted manner.
Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf
Renovation and expansion
"This will allow us to bring forward and accelerate projects," said Pernkopf. This year, old dams in particular will be renovated. The focus will be on the Traisen, Perschling, Pielach. Schwarza, Kamp and Kremsfluss. Expansion projects will then be implemented in the coming year. These include a dam on the lower reaches of the Perschling, measures in Ladendorf and Paasdorf in the Weinviertel region and near Michelhausen in the Tullnerfeld region, which was hit particularly hard by the flood disaster. There is also work on the Kamp in Grafenegg, Gedersdorf, Hadersdorf, Rohrendorf and Grafenwörth as well as projects in Rabenstein an der Pielach, Plankenberg (Tulln district) and Langmannersdorf (St Pölten district).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
