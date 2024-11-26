More money for protective dams against devastating floods

Renovation and expansion

"This will allow us to bring forward and accelerate projects," said Pernkopf. This year, old dams in particular will be renovated. The focus will be on the Traisen, Perschling, Pielach. Schwarza, Kamp and Kremsfluss. Expansion projects will then be implemented in the coming year. These include a dam on the lower reaches of the Perschling, measures in Ladendorf and Paasdorf in the Weinviertel region and near Michelhausen in the Tullnerfeld region, which was hit particularly hard by the flood disaster. There is also work on the Kamp in Grafenegg, Gedersdorf, Hadersdorf, Rohrendorf and Grafenwörth as well as projects in Rabenstein an der Pielach, Plankenberg (Tulln district) and Langmannersdorf (St Pölten district).