E-Control Executive Board:
“Gas supply has changed drastically”
Alfons Haber, Chairman of the Gas and Electricity Regulatory Authority E-Control, outlines the current gas supply situation in Austria in an interview with krone.tv: "Russian gas is still coming to Austria. However, the customer is no longer OMV, but this gas is sold to us via gas traders and on the exchange".
The state of the gas supply has changed drastically in recent years. LNG gas comes to Austria via pipelines from Italy and also from the North Sea via pipelines from Germany.
Routes are completely reversed
Haber: "Austria's gas storage facilities are currently filled to ninety percent of their maximum capacity. That corresponds to an annual requirement." However, the flow direction of the gas from Italy, for example, has changed completely: "In the past, Russian gas that flowed to Austria at the Baumgarten hub was delivered on to Italy via pipelines."
"Today, countless LNG ships dock in Italian ports and the gas is then sent from Italy to Austria. But the situation has also changed in Germany: gas is now being pumped from the North Sea to Austria and not Russian gas from Austria to Germany."
Russia has lost its gas supremacy
New compressor plants would also serve to increase the transmission speed in the pipelines. Conclusion: "Russia has lost its large gas market share in Europe. Now it is mainly LNG gas." The total gas demand in Europe is 3600 terawatt hours, of which Austria requires 75 terawatt hours (that is only 2 percent of the total volume, note).
There are hundreds of LNG ships on the European market that are on their way to the newly built LNG ports. The transfer price would be lower over the summer, which is why the gas storage facilities were filled for the winter during this period and are currently 90 percent full. This provides security of supply.
Blackout risk low
In addition to the gas supply, the potential risk of a blackout in Austria was also a major topic in the interview. Haber is reassuring: "A blackout is generally understood to be a long-lasting, widespread power outage lasting several hours or days. There has never been anything like this in Austria. In our country, these are only local events lasting a few minutes that are quickly repaired. So you have to be careful when using the term 'blackout'."
In any case, according to E-Control, the supply of electricity in Austria is also secure, in addition to the gas sector.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.