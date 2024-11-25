“Gas supply has changed drastically”

Blackout risk low

In addition to the gas supply, the potential risk of a blackout in Austria was also a major topic in the interview. Haber is reassuring: "A blackout is generally understood to be a long-lasting, widespread power outage lasting several hours or days. There has never been anything like this in Austria. In our country, these are only local events lasting a few minutes that are quickly repaired. So you have to be careful when using the term 'blackout'."