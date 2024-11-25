Lebanon: Army command handed over to shelter

Ceremony "on a small scale"

The ceremony was led by German Rear Admiral Richard Kesten, the head of the UNIFIL naval group. The handover of command was "held on a small scale due to the situation in the area of operations", according to the army spokesperson. Due to the Israeli offensive against the Shiite militia Hezbollah, the approximately 10,000 UNIFIL soldiers are repeatedly coming under fire. Only on Friday, four Italian blue helmets were injured in an incident; at the end of October, eight Austrians were also hit.