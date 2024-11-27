Take part & win
Christmas magic in Payerbach for the family
The Kronen Zeitung is giving away 20 tickets for the popular family circus in Payerbach! Take part and win, because soon it will be time again: from December 21, 2024 to January 6, 2025, the popular Christmas circus of the "Circo de Gomes" will take place in Payerbach for the fourth time.
The program is impressive. The clown duo Aty and Paty will once again be in the ring with a great magic act and various funny reprises. In addition to their acrobatics, Carmen and Jerry from Spain also present a brilliant hula hoop performance and a soap bubble show.
A super talent performs
The circus legend Lui Nereus is coming to Austria for the first time with his whole family. The 75-year-old exceptional artist was last seen at the Gourmet-Palast in Heilbronn and on the RTL show ''Das Supertalent''. This year, his wife Vitzo Nereus, who will present her glass balancing act, and son Lorant Luciusz with his Rolla-Rola act will also be there.
The tickets won are valid for a performance of your choice during the entire guest performance from December 21, 2024 to January 6, 2025. You can find more information about the circus experience at www.circus-events.com/weihnachtszauber
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 10x2 tickets for the family circus in the south of Lower Austria! Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw! The closing date for entries is December 11, 09:00. The tickets for the winners will be deposited in their names at the ticket office.
Are you a subscriber to the free "Niederösterreich-Newsletter" of the "Krone"? Then we have good news for you. All participating subscribers and those who want to become subscribers by the closing date will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
