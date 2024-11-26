Will "shock moment"
Kanye West plans nude wedding with Bianca Censori
Kanye West is rumored to be planning to renew his wedding vows with Bianca Censori. And the ceremony will probably be anything but PG ...
As reported by "RadarOnline", Kanye West has a particularly spicy idea for his new vows with Bianca Censori. According to the report, the scandalous rapper is planning to walk down the aisle almost naked.
Saying yes against crisis rumors
"It's no secret that people are rumoring Censori is planning to split, so this wedding isn't just about celebrating their love, it's also about proving to the world that she's strong," an insider blabbed.
Next month marks the second anniversary of West and Censori's wedding, which is why the rapper is planning to strengthen his bond with his wife by saying yes again.
Almost naked "shock moment" planned
And because Censori is notoriously reluctant to wear a lot of underwear, West is now planning to go bare at the ceremony - at least partially.
"He's really keen on a shock moment," the insider continued. "He really likes the idea of them both walking down the aisle in barely visible outfits."
Kardashian is invited
According to the insider, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's second wedding will take place in the new 35-million-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills. And West is also said to be planning to invite his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
The rapper was married to the reality TV queen for six years and has four children with her: North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6) and Psalm (5).
But no marriage crisis!
Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022. Since then, the rapper and the Australian have regularly made headlines with their appearances - mainly due to the 29-year-old's very revealing outfits.
Most recently, the couple were rumored to be splitting up. But there was obviously not much to the crisis rumors, because only a short time later the scandalous rapper and the former Yeezy employee appeared in public again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
