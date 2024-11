A holiday for red-white-red too

Not only Red Bull, headquartered in Fuschl (the team itself is based in Milton Keynes), was able to celebrate its fourth world championship title with Max Verstappen, but Toto Wolff from Vienna also had every reason to pop the champagne corks as Mercedes team boss in the casino stronghold in the Mojave Desert thanks to the first one-two victory by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton (who won his first world championship title with the "Silver Arrows" ten years ago to the day) since Brazil 2022.