Handball women lose against Germany

Blazek: "This performance was important"

ÖHB goalkeeper Petra Blazek rated the narrow defeat against the World Cup sixth-placed team highly. "We know what quality Germany has and that we have to play with emotion if we want to go very far in the tournament. We resolved to never give up. This performance was important." It was also important that all the players got playing time. Now there are still a few days to work on the fine-tuning. "We have to be ready on Thursday." Group E kicks off at 6 p.m. against Slovakia.