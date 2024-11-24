European Championship endurance test
Handball women lose against Germany
Austria's women's handball team lost a test international match against Germany 26:28 (9:13) in Innsbruck's Olympia-Halle on Sunday.
However, ÖHB team boss Monique Tijsterman was quite satisfied for long stretches with the last trial gallop before the start of the home European Championships scheduled for Thursday at the same venue, especially with the morale of her team. After a sleepy start, they caught up after the break and took the lead at times.
"We didn't start well," said Tijsterman in the ORF interview about the 2:8 deficit. "We had more confidence with the 5:1 defense and we really fought in the second half." The Dutchwoman also emphasized the defensive work.
Her counterpart Markus Gaugisch indirectly confirmed this assessment: "We didn't get a grip in the second half and threw a lot of balls away. It was a very disjointed game." There is still a lot of work to be done, said the coach, whose team will also play in Innsbruck in the preliminary round of the European Championship.
Blazek: "This performance was important"
ÖHB goalkeeper Petra Blazek rated the narrow defeat against the World Cup sixth-placed team highly. "We know what quality Germany has and that we have to play with emotion if we want to go very far in the tournament. We resolved to never give up. This performance was important." It was also important that all the players got playing time. Now there are still a few days to work on the fine-tuning. "We have to be ready on Thursday." Group E kicks off at 6 p.m. against Slovakia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.