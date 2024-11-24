Vorteilswelt
European Championship endurance test

Handball women lose against Germany

Nachrichten
24.11.2024 19:14

Austria's women's handball team lost a test international match against Germany 26:28 (9:13) in Innsbruck's Olympia-Halle on Sunday.

0 Kommentare

However, ÖHB team boss Monique Tijsterman was quite satisfied for long stretches with the last trial gallop before the start of the home European Championships scheduled for Thursday at the same venue, especially with the morale of her team. After a sleepy start, they caught up after the break and took the lead at times.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

"We didn't start well," said Tijsterman in the ORF interview about the 2:8 deficit. "We had more confidence with the 5:1 defense and we really fought in the second half." The Dutchwoman also emphasized the defensive work.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

Her counterpart Markus Gaugisch indirectly confirmed this assessment: "We didn't get a grip in the second half and threw a lot of balls away. It was a very disjointed game." There is still a lot of work to be done, said the coach, whose team will also play in Innsbruck in the preliminary round of the European Championship.

Blazek: "This performance was important"
ÖHB goalkeeper Petra Blazek rated the narrow defeat against the World Cup sixth-placed team highly. "We know what quality Germany has and that we have to play with emotion if we want to go very far in the tournament. We resolved to never give up. This performance was important." It was also important that all the players got playing time. Now there are still a few days to work on the fine-tuning. "We have to be ready on Thursday." Group E kicks off at 6 p.m. against Slovakia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

