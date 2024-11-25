Social media hit
Dubai chocolate made in Tyrol also hopes for hype
The hype surrounding the sugary sweet treat from the Emirate of Dubai shows no signs of abating. More and more local confectionery manufacturers and bakeries are trying their hand at the recipe for Dubai chocolate. Including the Tyrolean bakery Theresa Mölk. Their creation is being presented this week.
It tastes extremely sweet and is filled with a cream made from pistachios and kadayif (oriental pastry threads). The Dubai chocolate mutated into a hit on social media. As the name suggests, the original comes from Dubai. It is sometimes traded on the sales platform willhaben.at for around 50 euros for a 100-gram bar.
Hand-scooped variant
More and more European confectionery manufacturers and patisseries are now trying their hand at the hyped sweet. Tyrolean food retailer MPreis, with its in-house bakery Therese Mölk, is now also presenting its own handmade creation. "We have developed our own Dubai chocolate so that we can offer our customers a unique taste experience," explains Mathias Mölk, Head of Food Production at MPreis.
Chocolate on sale in Innsbruck
Mölk and MPreis Managing Director Ingo Panknin are keeping a secret about how much of the sweet temptation was produced. This is probably a calculated move: the Dubai chocolate made in Tyrol is not simply being sold in stores, but will be on sale to the public on Thursday (28 November) as part of a pop-up sale at Kaufhaus Tyrol in Innsbruck.
The edition is limited and the price is set at 9.99 euros per bar. Panknin and Mölk promise culinary delights - and are probably hoping for a Dubai effect with their Tyrolean interpretation of the social media hit.
