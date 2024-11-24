ÖVP and SPÖ sulk: We are not to blame!

ÖVP state leader Drexler claimed to have given his all. He sees himself as a "pawn of the Republic". In an initial reaction, he smugly sent a "big thank you to Vienna". Drexler was visibly offended and did not recognize any mistakes in his own election campaign. For him personally, it was a heavy defeat. He had actually had the impression that he was leading a "productive state government". He will now call for a vote of confidence.