Fabio Ingolitsch (Altach coach):

"We didn't have enough grip in the first half, didn't get into the game, but then we switched to a back three and became more stable. In the second half, we dominated the game at times and had some good chances. But as is the case with us at the moment, a ball slips through again and you lose. It really hurts, but we know what the problem is, we see a clear pattern and we just have to solve it."