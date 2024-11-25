Hackl “still in the valley of tears” after bankruptcy

That's what he does now

"My wife Christiane has recently started supporting small and medium-sized businesses for which a full-time employee in administration doesn't pay off. She takes care of all kinds of administrative tasks for them: Bookkeeping, invoices, reminders and correspondence. She has over 30 years of experience and knows a lot of shortcuts. I work as a freelance management consultant and support companies in optimizing their waste management and the transformation from waste management to a circular economy," says the business administration graduate, who was a pioneer in sustainability in this country. He would also like to rent out the former production halls in the near future. He is currently negotiating with three interested parties.