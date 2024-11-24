Max motivated: “What time is it? I’m thirsty!”

Long party night in Las Vegas

In front of the famous fountain, the four-time champion looked back on "a tough season". "I had to stay calm. This year has taught me and the team a few lessons. That's what makes everything so special. We can be proud of what we have achieved," said Verstappen, who had a long night ahead of him. "What time is it now? I'm thirsty," said Verstappen and laughed. A short time later, he was already conducting interviews with a beer in his hand.