Party in Las Vegas
Max motivated: “What time is it? I’m thirsty!”
The newly crowned four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen was in a party mood in Las Vegas. However, the Dutch Red Bull driver was also humble after a "tough season".
Verstappen was over the moon on the radio at the start of a long night of partying in the casino stronghold. "Oh my God, what a season. Four times. Thanks guys, it was a bit more difficult than last year," said the 27-year-old before heading to the luxury Bellagio hotel for interviews in a limousine.
Long party night in Las Vegas
In front of the famous fountain, the four-time champion looked back on "a tough season". "I had to stay calm. This year has taught me and the team a few lessons. That's what makes everything so special. We can be proud of what we have achieved," said Verstappen, who had a long night ahead of him. "What time is it now? I'm thirsty," said Verstappen and laughed. A short time later, he was already conducting interviews with a beer in his hand.
With his fourth title win, Verstappen followed in the footsteps of Sebastian Vettel, the German having achieved this feat with the Austrian-British racing team from 2010 to 2013. Only six drivers have ever won four or more world championships in motorsport's premier class, including Verstappen and Vettel, Alain Prost (4), Juan Manuel Fangio (5) and the two record champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (7 each).
