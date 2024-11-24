Announcement from McLaren
“Max is a great champion, but …”
Max Verstappen has secured his fourth Formula 1 World Championship title in a row and has received a lot of praise and recognition for it. After the race in Las Vegas, the relief at Red Bull was palpable and even the competition took their hats off. However, McLaren already has a fighting message ready.
While Red Bull is relieved to have clinched the world championship title for Max Verstappen after a bumpy season, its biggest rivals are showing their appreciation. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, for example, praised Verstappen for his spirited performance. "Max is a great champion and a worthy world champion. He was already one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history and is now even greater," said the Austrian.
McLaren also takes its hat off. Lando Norris, who was the biggest rival for the crown of the "premier class" until the end, emphasizes: "You simply have to congratulate Max. He made life difficult for us all season, even when things weren't going so well for him. That's why I'm proud that we also managed to make life difficult for him a few times. He absolutely deserves the title."
One title is still open
Team Principal Andrea Stella joined in the congratulations and also sees Verstappen as a deserving champion. "He is certainly one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1," said Stella, praising the Dutchman. At the same time, he also congratulated Red Bull, which "has always supported Max and has been rewarded for this".
Just before the end of the season, McLaren can also be proud of its own performance, said the team boss. After all, they had put Red Bull under a lot of pressure this season and were still fighting for the title in the constructors' championship. "Max is a great champion, but we are already looking forward to next season. We'll be ready to attack again," is the final challenge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.