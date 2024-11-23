"I am confident"
Zelensky believes the war could end in 2025
The Ukrainian president gives the world hope in his new speech. According to him, there is a possibility that the war will end next year.
"When will the war end? If Russia wants the war to end. If America takes a stronger position. If the global South is on Ukraine's side and on the side of ending the war," said Selensky in an interview with representatives of foreign media in Kiev on Saturday.
He was confident that all these measures would be implemented and decisions taken sooner or later, Selensky explained at the third international conference on the "Grain from Ukraine" food security initiative. "It will not be an easy road, but I am confident that we have every chance of making it next year," Zelenskyi was further quoted as saying by the Ukrinform agency.
How will Trump behave?
"We are open to proposals from leaders of African, Asian and Arab states," explained the head of state of the war-torn country. "I also want to hear the proposals of the new President of the United States of America and I think we will hear them in January and we will have a plan to end this war."
US President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly indicated during his election campaign that he wanted to scale back the massive US military support for Kiev. His earlier declaration that he could end the war within 24 hours has recently been forgotten.
Russia has been waging a war of aggression against its neighbor Ukraine for over two and a half years. Most recently, there has been no indication from Moscow that it will give in to a quick end to the war.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
