Winterfest starts with “Sabotage”

Program runs until 6 January

There will be a total of 73 performances at the contemporary circus festival up to and including January 6 - slightly more than in the previous season. Unfortunately, guests will also have to budget more for their visit to the Winterfest: ticket prices for the most expensive categories have risen by around 21 percent. "There was no other way. But this year there is a larger contingent of discounts and special prices," explains Seguin.