Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Successful talks

U-turn! US team in Formula 1 from 2026?

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 07:12

As was announced on the sidelines of the race weekend in Las Vegas, Formula 1 is to make a U-turn and open itself up to an entry by the US team Andretti. This means that there could be an eleventh racing team in the "premier class" as early as 2026. There had been fierce resistance for a long time. 

0 Kommentare

Will everything happen quickly after all? In Las Vegas, not only the drivers, but also rumors about an imminent entry of the US team Andretti into the Formula 1 circus were doing the rounds. As reported by "Auto, Motor und Sport", the news of the eleventh team's entry is to be announced soon. 

It would be a major turnaround in a long-running dispute. After all, Andretti has been pushing ahead with the entry for quite some time. 2023 was finally approved by the FIA. However, Formula 1 blocked the project and announced that an entry would be conceivable in 2028 at the earliest.

Mediation probably brought success
The US team took legal action against this and even involved the US Congress. Since then, mediation has been taking place in the background and has apparently been successful. A key factor in this was probably the fact that Michael Andretti, son of former Formula 1 world champion Mario Andretti, has taken a back seat and will only act as an advisor from now on. 

Mario Andretti (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rudy Carezzevoli)
Mario Andretti
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rudy Carezzevoli)

The team will be managed by financial backer Dan Towriss and will also bear the name of the General Motors brand Cadillac. The increased involvement of General Motors should also satisfy Formula 1. As the racing team will not be able to provide its own engines until 2028 at the earliest, it will have to rely on engines from Honda or Ferrari for the time being. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf