End of the season! Slalom specialist seriously injured

Points supplier

Sala celebrated his World Cup debut in December 2015 and has developed into a key player in the Italian slalom team in recent years. The 29-year-old has always been a solid points supplier and has also replaced Alex Vinatzer as the team's number one. However, Sala has yet to celebrate a top 5 finish. In the 2021/22 season, he achieved his best World Cup result to date with sixth place in Adelboden.