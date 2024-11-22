Ingratiation in blue
Kickl writes a love letter to industry
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has not yet given up on his dream of becoming chancellor. While the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS have started government negotiations, he is flirting with the Federation of Austrian Industries and campaigning for a black-blue coalition.
"Now is the time (...) to focus on what we have in common and not on what divides us in our parties for the benefit of Austria," writes Kickl in a two-page letter to top officials of the Federation of Austrian Industries, including the four IV Presidium members from President Georg Knill downwards and the nine provincial presidents.
"Provinces show how fruitful cooperation can be"
The black-blue government alliances in Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Salzburg show, writes Kickl in the letter, from which "Trend" author Josef Votzi quotes, "how fruitful cooperation can be. These coalitions are living proof that our country can be governed strongly and successfully when two patriotic forces pull together." However, the sweet words of the FPÖ leader do not match the actions of the blue party.
Here you can see Herbert Kickl's letter to the Federation of Austrian Industries.
Mood between FPÖ and ÖVP is frosty
Only at the last National Council meeting on Wednesday, the FPÖ leadership with Kickl and General Michael Schnedlitz not only insulted all other parliamentary groups as a united party, but also caused a major scandal with the statement that parliament had been partially shut down during the Corona period. The relationship with the ÖVP in particular, with whom Kickl supposedly wants to form a coalition, is characterized by deep dislike. This was also clearly noticeable in the meeting.
Only in an alliance with the FPÖ can the ÖVP develop the strength that our country deserves. Together we can make Austria great again.
FPÖ-Chef Herbert Kickl
Borrowing from Donald Trump
Back to the letter: "As the clear winner of the National Council elections", the FPÖ party and club leader is openly appealing to industry leaders to assert their influence in the ÖVP so that blue and black can also pull together across Austria in future. "Only in an alliance with the FPÖ can the ÖVP develop the strength that our country deserves. Together we can make Austria great again," Kickl garnished his wooing of the IV leaders with a reference to Donald Trump.
IV is following developments "with great attention"
The IV itself commented on the letter very soberly. It is following the current political developments very closely. "It is now up to the negotiating parties to find ways to work together constructively to tackle the current challenges. Reducing the cost burden, the sometimes absurd bureaucracy and stimulating growth must be the focus for the location."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
