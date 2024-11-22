Kickl writes a love letter to industry

Mood between FPÖ and ÖVP is frosty

Only at the last National Council meeting on Wednesday, the FPÖ leadership with Kickl and General Michael Schnedlitz not only insulted all other parliamentary groups as a united party, but also caused a major scandal with the statement that parliament had been partially shut down during the Corona period. The relationship with the ÖVP in particular, with whom Kickl supposedly wants to form a coalition, is characterized by deep dislike. This was also clearly noticeable in the meeting.