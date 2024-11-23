Vorteilswelt
Career information fair

Tomorrow’s professions attract visitors to the fair today

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 14:00

Apprenticeship or school? A decision for every young person. The careers information fair (BIM) is taking place in Salzburg until Sunday. Western Austria's largest event on this topic.

0 Kommentare

For years, it has been a popular place for young people to find out about their future: The Careers Information Fair (BIM). Western Austria's largest event on the professional future of young adults is taking place at the Salzburg Exhibition Center until Sunday. 215 exhibitors are recruiting the urgently needed skilled workers of tomorrow.

The police are looking for future law enforcement officers at the fair. (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
The police are looking for future law enforcement officers at the fair.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Big topics: Artificial intelligence and augmented reality will play an increasingly important role. (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Big topics: Artificial intelligence and augmented reality will play an increasingly important role.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

30,000 visitors expected
In addition to secondary schools, medium-sized companies and corporations, public institutions and advice centers will also be on site. What's more, more and more companies and institutions, including those beyond Salzburg's borders, want to attract the attention of young people. For example, the city of Munich presents itself as an employer, as does the Ortweinschule from Graz, a special technical college for construction technology and art.

Around half of the young people are interested in an apprenticeship. The exhibition stands of trade schools and companies are particularly popular in the halls of the exhibition center. It is usually possible to work on site. Young people also flocked to all the places where they could get a glimpse of the technological future. The organizers of this year's careers fair are hoping for around 30,000 visitors by Sunday afternoon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
