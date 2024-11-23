Career information fair
Tomorrow’s professions attract visitors to the fair today
Apprenticeship or school? A decision for every young person. The careers information fair (BIM) is taking place in Salzburg until Sunday. Western Austria's largest event on this topic.
For years, it has been a popular place for young people to find out about their future: The Careers Information Fair (BIM). Western Austria's largest event on the professional future of young adults is taking place at the Salzburg Exhibition Center until Sunday. 215 exhibitors are recruiting the urgently needed skilled workers of tomorrow.
30,000 visitors expected
In addition to secondary schools, medium-sized companies and corporations, public institutions and advice centers will also be on site. What's more, more and more companies and institutions, including those beyond Salzburg's borders, want to attract the attention of young people. For example, the city of Munich presents itself as an employer, as does the Ortweinschule from Graz, a special technical college for construction technology and art.
Around half of the young people are interested in an apprenticeship. The exhibition stands of trade schools and companies are particularly popular in the halls of the exhibition center. It is usually possible to work on site. Young people also flocked to all the places where they could get a glimpse of the technological future. The organizers of this year's careers fair are hoping for around 30,000 visitors by Sunday afternoon.
