"Messi" high on the agenda
English club inquires with Spittal coach
It has been just over a month since coach Gernot Messner was sacked by Bundesliga club GAK. Now a club from England has shown interest in the Spittal native. The work permit could be an obstacle to a possible engagement. . .
That would be a real bombshell! Following his dismissal from GAK, Gernot Messner received an inquiry from the motherland of soccer. More precisely, from League One - the third-highest division in England. "That was surprising! England would be great, of course," emphasizes the 44-year-old, who did not want to reveal the club yet. He is still in contact with his management.
Plenty of traditional clubs in the third division
With Bolton Wanderers, Wigan and Barnsley - which has brought in three coaches from the Bundesliga in Gerhard Struber, Markus Schopp and Valerien Ismael - there are all traditional clubs there. The island would not be new territory for "Messi". As an active player, he was on trial at Arsenal and Nottingham.
Work permit could be an obstacle
However, employment could also be difficult. Since Brexit, people outside the UK need a work permit. For this, Messner would have to have coached in the Bundesliga for two years, so far it has only been just under four months - but there are plenty of exceptions.
From Uzbekistan to England
In 2022, for example, Shota Arveladze made the leap from the Uzbek league - which is not even included in the regulations! - to second division side Hull. A work permit could therefore be possible via an exceptional committee or the British Home Office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.