Sausage stand donates tips for sick children

A total of 84,000 euros has already been collected in this way since 2012 and donated to the associations. This year, Raymond Mair initially had doubts as to whether enough would be raised. For the first time, it was possible to pay for currywurst, bosna and hot dogs by card. According to Mair, the willingness to tip is actually lower than when paying in cash. However, 2024 exceeded the previous year's result by 2,000 euros. This was also because regular customers collected money at private parties and handed it over to Mair.