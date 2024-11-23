"Abuse must be curbed"

Abwerzger's demand that those who are in the country illegally must not be supported is also more than understandable in view of our constitutional state. "However, we must reform the minimum benefit system in Tyrol in order to finally curb abuse and guarantee that those who really need it receive it. I'm thinking of children in particular. They benefit much more from benefits in kind, such as free healthy lunches and all-day care, than from payments to parents, where the money is often transferred abroad and does not reach the children," concluded Oberhofer.