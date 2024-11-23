Tyrolean Neos leader:
The asylum code of the state of Tyrol continues to cause debate. Following criticism from FPÖ state party chairman Markus Abwerzger, Tyrolean Neos chairman Dominik Oberhofer has also followed up with fierce criticism.
"Unfortunately, the state government has not managed to correctly copy the laws drawn up in Vorarlberg under the black-green (!) government for Tyrol. This applies to the asylum code as well as to minimum income. My motion to use the Vorarlberg model for Tyrol was rejected by all the other parties in the provincial parliament on the grounds of how antisocial and neoliberal we Neos are," emphasizes Oberhofer.
Tyrol even surpasses Vienna in its generosity.
Tirols Neos Chef Dominik Oberhofer
Oberhofer recalls that the minimum income was originally introduced to support minimum pensioners and single parents.
"What happened to it? Unfortunately, it became a social hammock for people entitled to asylum and young people who are shy of work. In terms of its generosity, Tyrol clearly surpasses even Vienna. I stand behind the asylum code," says Oberhofer.
"Abuse must be curbed"
Abwerzger's demand that those who are in the country illegally must not be supported is also more than understandable in view of our constitutional state. "However, we must reform the minimum benefit system in Tyrol in order to finally curb abuse and guarantee that those who really need it receive it. I'm thinking of children in particular. They benefit much more from benefits in kind, such as free healthy lunches and all-day care, than from payments to parents, where the money is often transferred abroad and does not reach the children," concluded Oberhofer.
