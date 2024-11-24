28 ReVital stores
Well-preserved products get a second chance
Hairdryers, televisions, furniture or blenders - appliances at home often become obsolete, even though they are actually still intact or easy to repair. In Upper Austria, however, such products are given a second chance instead of being thrown away: They are collected, refurbished, and then offered for sale in one of the 28 ReVital stores. These goods conserve resources, meet high quality standards - and are significantly cheaper than new goods.
The products are collected in the waste collection centers or in ReVital stores: In particular, household items, furniture, electrical appliances, as well as sports and leisure equipment - e.g. toys, bicycles, skis or baby carriages - are handed in.
These items then find new owners in ReVital stores. This has a threefold benefit: the mountains of waste are reduced, social employment is created and products are put on the market that are affordable and meet high quality standards.
The program, which was launched in Upper Austria in 2009 by the OÖ. Landesabfallverband, the state's environmental department and social enterprises, gives used products that would otherwise end up as waste a second chance. Since then, more than 12 million kilograms of goods have been quality-tested and reused through the ReVital cycle.
"With ReVital, we have established an important project in Upper Austria in terms of the circular economy and against the throwaway mentality. What started as a pilot project in 2009 is now making an immensely important contribution to the sustainable use of resources," says the Upper Austrian State Councillor responsible for climate protection.
ReVital stores in Upper Austria
- Altmünster (Ackerweg 22), Mon, Tue, Fri: 8:30 am - 5 pm, Thurs: 8:30 am - 12 pm
- Bad Hall (Ing.-Pesendorfer-Straße 4), Mon to Fri: 8:30-12 & 13-17 h
- Bad Ischl (Götzstraße 4a), Mon to Fri: 9am-5pm
- Braunau (Industriezeile 30b), Mon to Thu: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. & 3 - 4:30 p.m., Fri 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Eferding (Bahnhofstraße 24), Mon to Fri: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Enns (Dr. Marckhgottplatz 1), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Freistadt (Lasbergerstraße 8), Mon to Fri: 8am-12pm & 1pm-5pm
- Gallneukirchen (Pfarrfeld 1), Mon to Fri: 9am-12pm & 1pm-5pm
- Linz (Glimpfingerstraße 48), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Linz (Peter-Behrens-Platz 9), Mon to Fri: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Linz-Ebelsberg (Wiener Straße 478), Mon to Fri: 90 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Linz (Franckstraße 42), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Linz-Urfahr (Freistädter Straße 58), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Kirchdorf (Bambergstraße 11), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Leonding (Welserstraße 35), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Marchtrenk (Linzerstraße 33), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Mattighofen (Jahnstraße 9), Mon to Thu: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fri: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Ried (Braunauerstraße 8), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Rohrbach (Bahnhofstraße 27), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Schärding (Passauerstraße 36b), Mon to Fri: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
- Schlüsslberg (Hauptstraße 19), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Schwertberg (Aisttalstraße 16), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Steyr (Schönauerstraße 3), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Traun (Kremstalstraße 6), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Timelkam (Salzburger Straße 34), Mon to Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Vorchdorf (Bahnhofstraße 19), Mon, Wed, Thu: 8:30 am - 1 pm, Tue and Fri: 8 am - 1 pm & 2 pm - 4:30 pm
- Wels (Florianiweg 7), Tue to Fri: 9 am - 1 pm and 2 pm - 6 pm
- Wels (Ginzkeystraße 27), Mon to Fri: 9am-6pm & Sat: 9am-5pm
Tip: Visit www.revitalistgenial.at/shops for more information on the locations.
