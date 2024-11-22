Ex-Brucknerhaus boss demands three million euros

The opera singer and former artistic director believes his career was destroyed by the events surrounding his resignation and dismissal and is now demanding compensation. He filed the lawsuit on Friday (the "Krone" has the 11-page statement of claim). According to Kerschbaum's lawyer Bernhard Steinbüchler, an out-of-court settlement had previously failed. The reason: LIVA and the City of Linz, as the indirect owner, are currently hardly able to act. "This has prevented a solution in advance," says the lawyer.