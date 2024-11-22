Linz LIVA affair:
Ex-Brucknerhaus boss demands three million euros
Dietmar Kerschbaum, the former artistic director of the Linz Brucknerhaus, has now sued his former employer, the Linzer Veranstaltungsgesellschaft (LIVA), for three million euros in damages.
The opera singer and former artistic director believes his career was destroyed by the events surrounding his resignation and dismissal and is now demanding compensation. He filed the lawsuit on Friday (the "Krone" has the 11-page statement of claim). According to Kerschbaum's lawyer Bernhard Steinbüchler, an out-of-court settlement had previously failed. The reason: LIVA and the City of Linz, as the indirect owner, are currently hardly able to act. "This has prevented a solution in advance," says the lawyer.
Three million euros in dispute
The claim for three million euros includes the loss of earnings of the trained opera singer, who is currently no longer able to perform. The health and psychological pressure has made this impossible, Steinbüchler emphasizes. However, if it turns out that the allegations are unfounded, the amount in dispute could be reduced. A verdict at first instance is expected in one to two years at the earliest.
Release and dismissal after serious allegations
Kerschbaum had been Artistic Director of LIVA since summer 2017 and his contract was due to run until 2027. In March 2024, however, he was confronted with allegations ranging from controversial sideline activities to inconsistencies in expense claims. He was initially released from his duties and finally dismissed in July 2024.
"Fighting for my good reputation"
In addition to the financial claim, Kerschbaum is primarily concerned with restoring his name. His lawyer sees the dismissal as a breach of LIVA's duty of care. Instead of protecting Kerschbaum against the accusations, the Linz event company had actively contributed to damaging his reputation.
The outcome of the legal dispute remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Kerschbaum's entire professional future is at stake.
