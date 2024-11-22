Vienna gets a mission statement for immigrants

Language courses even before the first year of primary school

Wiederkehr wants to expand the opportunities for early language acquisition in order to achieve greater integration. This summer, there are to be 1000 additional language learning places for children, including for the first time for those who are about to start their first year of primary school. Although nobody can be obliged to do this, Wiederkehr again refers to the federal government, the consequences of non-attendance, i.e. the probable classification as an exceptional pupil, will be made clear here. In addition, the financial pot of the "Mutmillion" is to be increasingly directed towards language acquisition.