Former state opera director
Dominique Meyer: Next stop, Lausanne
Former state opera director Dominique Meyer in the workshops of his place of work, La Scala in Milan. In an interview with the "Krone", he told us how much he misses us and where he is heading.
Do you remember this man? That's right, it's the French top cultural manager Dominique Meyer (68). He was director of the Vienna State Opera from 2010 to 2020 until he moved to the head position at La Scala in Milan.
His contract there is now coming to an end (the Italian government only wants to appoint Italians to head cultural institutions in future) and he will now be in charge of the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne in Switzerland.
All the more reason for ADABEI to visit the cultural manager in Lombardy and take a tour of La Scala's workshops with him. And this much in advance: the Alsatian is popular with all employees - no matter where we went with him, even in the often confusing catacombs of the building. Everyone smiled at the "Dottore". "We'll miss him," they say.
Just as many friends of high culture in Vienna and Austria miss him. And what about him, don't we miss him a little too? "Of course. I miss the Philharmonic Orchestra, the Kaiserschmarrn and the good life at the State Opera. My team, who I loved so much, and of course the audience. Many of them come to see me in Milan." From Austria? "Yes, from Austria and Vienna. That makes me happy and proud, because that's the number one country of origin of the foreign audience in our house," he explains in the "Krone" interview, "As I said, I think it's wonderful, it makes me very happy and it shows and proves that you have left a small mark after all."
The next stop for Meyer fans will now be Lausanne ...
