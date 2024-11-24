Dominique Meyer: Next stop, Lausanne

Just as many friends of high culture in Vienna and Austria miss him. And what about him, don't we miss him a little too? "Of course. I miss the Philharmonic Orchestra, the Kaiserschmarrn and the good life at the State Opera. My team, who I loved so much, and of course the audience. Many of them come to see me in Milan." From Austria? "Yes, from Austria and Vienna. That makes me happy and proud, because that's the number one country of origin of the foreign audience in our house," he explains in the "Krone" interview, "As I said, I think it's wonderful, it makes me very happy and it shows and proves that you have left a small mark after all."