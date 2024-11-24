Do we actually need a fever?

A body temperature between 37.5 and 38 degrees Celsius is considered to be high. Above 38 degrees is called a fever. If it rises to between 39 and 41 degrees, the person concerned has a high fever. A mild temperature does not need to be lowered, as it is part of the natural defense process. Only in the case of high and prolonged body heat should lowering measures be taken. If the fever rises very quickly to over 39 degrees or even over 40 degrees or lasts longer than 2-3 days, it is essential to see a doctor to find the cause. There may be dangerous illnesses behind it that need to be treated immediately, such as meningitis.