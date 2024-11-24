Fighting infections
Do we actually need a fever?
Yes, we definitely do! Because an elevated body temperature kills off annoying pathogens. It is an important part of the immune system and helps enormously in the defense against viruses and bacteria that are "buzzing" around us right now. Why fever is necessary, but when you should reduce it.
When germs enter the body, the body's own defenses are set in motion: The immune system's messenger substances send a signal to the brain to raise the temperature, for example, because viruses, bacteria and other parasites are adapted to the normal body temperature of 36 to 37 degrees.
Dry skin, cold hands
The body "heats up" by boosting the metabolism. This significantly activates the muscles so that they produce more heat. Sufferers know this as muscle tremors. However, less heat is released through the skin, which is why hands and feet often feel cool. Feverish people feel uncomfortably cold, even shivering. Fever also manifests itself with dry skin, increased pulse and accelerated breathing.
In connection with a high body temperature, you often feel ill. Other symptoms: Tiredness, fatigue, loss of appetite and headaches. Nevertheless, a fever is not initially dangerous for an otherwise healthy person.
Well-known household remedies
Calf compresses help to gently lower the body temperature. To do this, wrap cool, damp cloths around the calves and dry towels over them. Leave on for five minutes, change two to three times. The room should be well ventilated, but not too cold so as not to freeze. Drink water, diluted fruit juices or clear broths! This helps to compensate for the loss of fluids through sweating.
A body temperature between 37.5 and 38 degrees Celsius is considered to be high. Above 38 degrees is called a fever. If it rises to between 39 and 41 degrees, the person concerned has a high fever. A mild temperature does not need to be lowered, as it is part of the natural defense process. Only in the case of high and prolonged body heat should lowering measures be taken. If the fever rises very quickly to over 39 degrees or even over 40 degrees or lasts longer than 2-3 days, it is essential to see a doctor to find the cause. There may be dangerous illnesses behind it that need to be treated immediately, such as meningitis.
The therapy depends on the underlying cause. If the triggering illness (e.g. a normal bacterial infection with antibiotics) is treated, the fever usually subsides on its own.
Teas
Drink the following teas:
- Willow bark contains salicylates, which can have a fever-reducing effect.
- Elderflower tea stimulates sweating, which regulates the body temperature somewhat.
- Lime blossom tea has a diaphoretic effect and is a popular choice for colds and fever.
- Ginger tea has warming properties and can support the immune system.
Lower your temperature from now on!
If you have a fever of between 39 and 40 degrees, it makes sense to get rid of the heat. However, it always depends on your general state of health. There are fever-reducing medicines available from the pharmacy. Home remedies such as calf compresses (see box on the right) have also proved effective. However, these should only be used on patients whose hands and feet are warm.
If children are younger than six months, it is best to consult a doctor on the first day of a fever. Very small babies do not normally get high temperatures easily. Therefore, these are a sign that it could be a serious illness. Parents should always remain vigilant as to whether their offspring is coping with the infection.
If the little patient is not reacting normally, is apathetic or unresponsive, medical help must of course be sought. Dehydration can also become a problem.
Call for help with febrile convulsions
"Febrile convulsions" can occur. The predisposition is often hereditary. If it happens, keep calm, stay with the child and lay it down so that it cannot injure itself. Even if these cramps are not usually dangerous, you should call the emergency services the first time they occur. You must make sure that there is no other illness behind it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
