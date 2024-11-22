Rededications for money: mayor on trial

First case was in 1998

The accused, who sat on the municipal council until 2021 - 13 years of which as head of the municipality - is said to have demanded more than five million Austrian schillings (around 364,000 euros) for the first time at the end of 1998 for a change of use. The amount was paid to the municipality, as were all subsequent ones, according to the court spokesman in the indictment. After he took office as mayor, further such payments were apparently made from 2009 onwards. The sums are likely to have amounted to 36,000 euros, but sometimes also 108,000 euros. It was always a matter of converting grassland into building land with a special tourism business.