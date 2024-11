It’s back to work for Jake Paul’s girlfriend

Two-time world champion

At work, however, Miss Leerdam looks completely different. No more high heels and bling-bling dresses. It's time to put on a tight suit and hit the ice. In elevated shoes again. But in a different way. Because the soon-to-be 26-year-old Dutchwoman is a speed skater. And a very successful one. She is a two-time individual world champion. She also won Olympic silver in the 100 meters in Beijing in 2022. Two years earlier, she was crowned European champion over the same distance. She is currently greeting fans from Japan, where the next competition is coming up. She shares her everyday (working) life with her fans via Insta: