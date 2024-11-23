LIVE from 5 pm: Sturm Graz meets Klagenfurt

Bundesliga in the TICKER
14th round in Austria's Bundesliga: SK Sturm Graz host SK Austria Klagenfurt.
Sturm Graz have had an extremely turbulent international break. A new sporting director, Michael Parensen, was recently introduced, while the departure of coach Christian Ilzer to Hoffenheim made the headlines. In the first match after the Styrian's highly successful four-and-a-half-year era, Sturm face Klagenfurt at home today. The league leaders will be coached by Jürgen Säumel on an interim basis.
"It's been a very intense week. I'm now looking forward to the game and the atmosphere in the stadium. We want to get the three points," said Säumel. The former Sturm captain will be in charge of the double winners at least until the winter break. He wants to use this opportunity to recommend himself for higher tasks. "The team is the main focus, but as a young, ambitious coach, I naturally want to stay in charge for as long as possible."
It will then be up to neo-sporting director Parensen to decide what happens in the coaching position in the spring. The German succeeded Andreas Schicker, who also left for Hoffenheim weeks ago, and promised Säumel "one hundred percent support from the club until winter" when he took up his post. After that, further discussions will take place.
Ilzer left Säumel with a well-coordinated squad
The footsteps that Säumel is now following could not be bigger. Under Ilzer, Sturm underwent constant further development, which was crowned in the previous season with the championship and cup double. In any case, he has left his successor Säumel with a well-coordinated and extremely talented squad that is striving for further success. "When a new coach comes in, it's important to analyze the current situation," revealed Säumel. "There is a very good hierarchy in the team between experienced and young players."
The first week as head coach of the league leaders has been very positive. "There's been a good atmosphere and we've done well with the things we set out to do," said the 20-time ÖFB team player. They were aware of the "difficult task" of Klagenfurt. The team coached by Peter Pacult is very compact and is particularly dangerous on the counter-attack.
Sarkaria and Wüthrich on the verge of a comeback
The change of coach could have a positive impact on Manprit Sarkaria's near future. The attacking player was sidelined under Ilzer after speculation of a move in the summer, but Säumel is now likely to call him back into the squad. "Manprit has made good use of the week," revealed the interim coach without revealing any further information. The comeback of defensive boss Gregory Wüthrich is also getting closer. The Swiss trained with the team all week and could already be an option on Saturday.
Compared to Sturm, the international break in Klagenfurt was quiet. "We used the time to prepare specifically for the game," said coach Pacult. Despite a dismal record against Sturm - just one point from the last seven encounters - he travels to the league leaders with confidence: "It's not easy in Graz, that's for sure. But if everything goes right for us, we can hold our own there."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
