32,000 euros withdrawn
Theft with enormous damage: Quartet in custody
In late summer, a 67-year-old man was robbed in a pub in Graz - with serious consequences. In the following days, the stolen ATM card was used to make withdrawals and transfers totaling more than 32,000 euros. Four suspects have now been identified.
The theft took place at the end of August in the city center of Graz. The victim was a 67-year-old man from the Graz area who had his cell phone and ATM card stolen. He only contacted the police a few days later.
Bank camera initially led to suspicious couple from Hungary
Officers from the Seiersberg police station then began an investigation and analyzed images from a bank surveillance camera, among other things. Two initially unknown suspects could be seen on it. The investigators were able to identify one of them as a 43-year-old Hungarian who lives in Graz together with his partner (26), who is also suspected of the crime. Initially, however, the duo disappeared from sight.
In the course of the investigations, the officers found another couple (36 and 37 years old) from Romania who were registered in Graz. The quartet is said to have proceeded as follows: The two women allegedly stole the ATM card in the pub and immediately made withdrawals. According to the police, the two then passed the card on to their partners. They then transferred a considerable sum to the 26-year-old's account.
Suspects known to the authorities come up with an adventurous explanation
As was announced on Friday, all four suspects were arrested by order of the public prosecutor's office. The quartet did not put up any resistance; most of them were already known to the police in connection with other property crimes. House searches also uncovered two newly packaged, high-priced cell phones, which are still under investigation.
All those arrested denied the theft in the pub. Their version: The 67-year-old had given the women his cell phone and ATM card including PIN. The quartet is being held in Graz-Jakomini prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
