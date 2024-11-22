Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Worries about the Swiss

Ski legend open: “Behavior has irritated me”

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 10:18

In tears, Lara Gut-Behrami canceled her start in Sölden almost a month ago, causing a stir. Since then, things have been quiet around the Swiss athlete. She is currently preparing for her comeback in North America and is still looking for a head sponsor. Worries are growing, even among skiing legend Bernhard Russi. He is still irritated. 

0 Kommentare

"Lara's behavior irritated me. If you feel bad before a downhill or a super-G and don't ski - all good. But in the giant slalom, with a good number? I still haven't quite understood that," Russi told Blick, expressing his concern. 

The Swiss skier's tearful withdrawal in Sölden caused quite a stir. "I lay flat in bed for four days, couldn't eat anything and lost almost all my muscles," she explained at the time and with regard to her ongoing knee problems, the former overall World Cup winner added: "I don't want an injury to decide my career. I want to decide for myself when it's done. I don't think it's today." 

What happens next?
Since then, there has been speculation as to whether the 33-year-old's career is over. But the Swiss herself does not want to know. In the days following her withdrawal, she trained in Sölden and worked intensively on her fitness. She then traveled to North America to train. Gut-Behrami is also continuing her intensive search for a new head sponsor.

Bernhard Russi (Bild: GEPA)
Bernhard Russi
(Bild: GEPA)

Not much information about the 33-year-old's condition has been made public since then. Only that she wants to compete at the race weekend in Killington (starting November 30). The Swiss women's head coach emphasized: "I haven't heard anything more, which is a good sign. I assume that she will start in Killington."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf