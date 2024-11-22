Worries about the Swiss
Ski legend open: “Behavior has irritated me”
In tears, Lara Gut-Behrami canceled her start in Sölden almost a month ago, causing a stir. Since then, things have been quiet around the Swiss athlete. She is currently preparing for her comeback in North America and is still looking for a head sponsor. Worries are growing, even among skiing legend Bernhard Russi. He is still irritated.
"Lara's behavior irritated me. If you feel bad before a downhill or a super-G and don't ski - all good. But in the giant slalom, with a good number? I still haven't quite understood that," Russi told Blick, expressing his concern.
The Swiss skier's tearful withdrawal in Sölden caused quite a stir. "I lay flat in bed for four days, couldn't eat anything and lost almost all my muscles," she explained at the time and with regard to her ongoing knee problems, the former overall World Cup winner added: "I don't want an injury to decide my career. I want to decide for myself when it's done. I don't think it's today."
What happens next?
Since then, there has been speculation as to whether the 33-year-old's career is over. But the Swiss herself does not want to know. In the days following her withdrawal, she trained in Sölden and worked intensively on her fitness. She then traveled to North America to train. Gut-Behrami is also continuing her intensive search for a new head sponsor.
Not much information about the 33-year-old's condition has been made public since then. Only that she wants to compete at the race weekend in Killington (starting November 30). The Swiss women's head coach emphasized: "I haven't heard anything more, which is a good sign. I assume that she will start in Killington."
